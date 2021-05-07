Friday, May 7, 2021 – Kikuyus may never betray Deputy President William Ruto after all as they intend to vote for him as president to the last man.

This was revealed by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who noted that Kikuyus were poised to make history in 2022 by voting for an outsider as president.

Venting on Twitter, the Tanga Tanga allied lawmaker opined the people of the mountain would vote for Deputy President William Ruto as the next president after Uhuru Kenyatta.

While sharing a poster with the image of Ruto as a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate, Kang’ata candidly stated their mission was to make sure the DP ascends to the house on the hill.

“Our ultimate goal is to have this man in the state house.”

“We will be the first generation of Kikuyus to make history and support a non-Kikuyu by way of non-violence and democratic means.”

“In adherence to what our boss told us: “Yangu kumi, ya Ruto Kumi”, Kang’ata stated.

Kang’ata shifted his allegiance to Ruto after he was kicked out as Senate majority whip in February.

This is after he wrote a letter to Uhuru claiming the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in the Mt. Kenya region and had slim chances of sailing through if a referendum is held.

The Kenyan DAILY POST