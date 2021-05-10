Monday, May 10, 2021 – A family was left homeless after a rogue landlord sent rowdy youths to evict them from their house in the Dune area, Ruai where they have been living for five years.

According to Elizabeth Mugure, the hired youths evicted them early in the morning.

“Very early in the morning while we were still sleeping, we heard people on the rooftop. They were struggling to cut the ceiling. They succeeded in creating an opening and got into the house, unlocked the door, removed and carried it away,” she said.

Elizabeth and her husband Victor Mwangi started facing financial challenges last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Her husband, a former manager at Skatters, a famous nightclub in Thika, lost his job.

“When I lost my job, I assured my landlord that I will not be able to pay my rent on the 7th of every month as I don’t have a fixed source of income.

“But what I knew is that the house was not mine and I had to work hard to pay rent every month however late, for which I have done since then with authority from him,” Mwangi said.

The landlord later said that he was uncomfortable with the new arrangement and ordered them to vacate.

In March, the rogue landlord identified as James Macharia, sent them a message, giving them one month’s notice to vacate the house.

However, they got a reprieve after the Rental Dispute Tribunal restrained the landlord from evicting them.

But the evil landlord went ahead and hired rowdy youths to evict them.

They are currently being hosted by a Good Samaritan.

See photos of how they were evicted like animals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.