Monday, May 3, 2021 – Popular Gukena FM presenter, MC Jimmie Kajim, is off the market.

The tall, dark and handsome radio presenter, who has been giving Kikuyu ladies sleepless nights, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Silvana Wambui, over the weekend.

The colourful wedding, that was held at Sportsview Hotel in Kasarani, was attended by close friends from the media fraternity and family members.

Kajim shared photos with his beautiful wife and wrote, “Proverbs 18:22 He who finds a (true) wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.”

In another post he wrote, “When you find happiness, make that a home.1/05/ 2021 a special day,”

