Monday, May 24, 2021 – Damaris Wambui Waiganjo, a former Jubilee aspirant for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat, has rejoined the ruling party less than 24 hours after defecting to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during a press briefing at Elysian resort in Nairobi County, Wambui detailed the reasons for her deeds, claiming she had acted out of anger after losing the nominations phase to Karanja Kariri Njama.

The aspirant had been flanked by BBI secretariat co-chairman Dennis Waweru and Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

“However, after soul searching, advice from supporters and political mentors, I have decided to withdraw my yesternight’s remarks and remain in the Jubilee party and continue to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ideas,” Waiganjo stated.

She pledged to support the Jubilee party in the upcoming Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections.

And as Waweru was making his remarks, Waiganjo proceeded to leave the briefing presumably tearing up in the process; a clear indication that she was forced to recant her defection to UDA.

A section of political leaders allied to the UDA outfit read malice in the press briefing, alleging that she was intimidated into withdrawing her remarks.

Previously, Waiganjo had appeared at UDA offices and pledged her allegiance to UDA candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

“To my dear followers, I have been chased out at the eleventh hour, I have no place to go, I cannot come and vie and ask to represent you because the timelines have been closed.

“We are in the 21st century, I cannot go to some people who have no ideas, no plans, no agendas, and explain to them what I want to do,” Waiganjo ranted much to the applause of the UDA members.

