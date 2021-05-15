Saturday, 15 May 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, is without a doubt eating life with a big spoon.

Besides being born in a very wealthy family that is a force to reckon with in the liquor industry, she runs a water bottling company that targets high-end clients.

The flamboyant lifestyle that she lives is evident through the photos that she shares on Instagram.

At just 33 years of age, the voluptuous heiress owns a fleet of guzzlers and rocks expensive watches whose price can buy a piece of land in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Anerlisa was seen flaunting a pricey Rolex watch in one of her recent posts.

She was donning a Rolex Datejust Steel Yellow Gold Diamond Dial Ladies Watch 79173.

According to Chrono24- a watch-selling website, it cost 20,555 dirhams (AED) + Shipping fees of 915 dirhams (AED).

As per the current rates, this roughly translates to Kshs 599,621 + Shipping fees of Kshs 26, 691, and thus it will cost you a total of Kshs 626, 312 to get the watch from Dubai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST