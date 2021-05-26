Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi played host to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Waiguru, a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, visited Mudavadi at the latter’s Musalia Mudavadi Centre on Tuesday where they held an extensive discussion as Uhuru’s succession intensified.

“Our discussion covered a wide range of issues of national importance ranging from economy, security, agriculture, health care, education and good governance,” Mudavadi stated.

Although the former vice president did not divulge more details regarding the afternoon deliberations, there were telltale signs the two engaged in the state of Kenyan politics.

“We further agreed that we as Kenyans need to move away from corrosive politics and focus on discussions that will help in cementing the unity of our country,” he added.

This comes even as Mudavadi is considered as one of Uhuru’s likely successor in 2022 with Waiguru being touted as a possible running mate.

The ANC leader has been on a charm offensive of Mt. Kenya, a region that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys massive support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST