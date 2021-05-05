Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu yesterday made her maiden visit to Kenya, weeks after assuming office since the death of former President John Magufuli.

Suluhu jetted in early morning and was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

She then made straight to the State House to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two heads of state together with their entourage thereafter held a two-hour closed-door meeting where they deliberated on several issues.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to re-energize the Joint Commission of Cooperation to strengthen relations between Kenya and Tanzania.

They also agreed to relax their trade restrictions, save for the tax-related ones, so as to encourage investments in the two nations.

The heads of states also directed the Ministers from the two nations to be meeting regularly to strengthen their relationship.

On matters Covid-19, the two leaders directed the ministries of health in the two countries to foster working ways to enable efficient movement of people across the borders, timely testing of individuals to avoid delays.

They also agreed to ease the movement of people and goods across Lake Victoria for ease of business and growth between the two countries.

They also agreed on and signed a memorandum that will see a gas pipeline built by Tanzania from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa to help in lowering the energy costs.

Suluhu also assured President Kenyatta that moving forward, Tanzanians will be investing more in the country to spur economic growth.

They also delved into the statistical ratio of the Tanzanian Companies in Kenya and the number they absorb compared to the Kenyan companies in Tanzania.

The Kenyan DAILY POST