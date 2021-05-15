Saturday, 15 May 2021 – A thread started on Facebook to expose rogue preachers, who have turned churches into businesses, has seen several Kenyans come forward to narrate how their family members and friends have fallen victims.

Some rogue preachers have destroyed the lives of innocent Kenyans and left them penniless after misleading them through the prosperity gospel.

Some brainwashed congregants even take loans to bankroll churches and fund the lifestyles of the rogue preachers.

Just read these shocking confessions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST