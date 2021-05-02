Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Kenyans have reacted angrily to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Labour Day message.

In his Labour Day message to Kenyans posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 1, Raila celebrated all working Kenyans who contribute to the economy’s growth.

“I salute the thousands of Kenyans out there who make up for our Nation’s workforce for their contribution to the growth of our economy,” said Raila.

The former premier said that it is through their hard work that Kenya is ranked highly among other nations with good human resources.

“Through their hard work, they continue to cement our country’s place among the community of Nations. For those who work to provide for their families, I salute you! Happy Labour Day!” Raila added.

However, Raila’s message appeared to have irked some Kenyans who accused him of leaving his mandate as the Opposition leader to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in oppressing them.

“Leave us alone, kula na ndugu yako polepole huku wakenya wakiumia,” said one Gidii Gideon.

Here are more sample reactions to Raila’s Labour Day message to Kenyans;-

“Our leaders are a late down. They hold each other’s hands and forget about us Kenyans. They steal from us and feed their families as we sleep on empty stomachs. It is painful, but we got no choice,” @ElijahEliana02 wrote.

@LavineAteng said, “Ukweli baba tunaumia, economy ni mbaya na pia wezi wameongezeka. You have saluted the right people, but their efforts are being choked by thieves. Otherwise happy Labour Day.”

“I am not the right person to advise you but the efforts to liberation you fought all along is being made futile by this ruBBIsh thing. It may fill your pockets, this begs to ask legacy or money, of course, the formula,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST