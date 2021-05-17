Monday, May 17, 2021 – A talented Kenyan boy called Ben Messo may soon become the next big thing in football after joining Arsenal Academy to sharpen his skills.

According to reports, the promising boy is the best striker in the club at the moment.

Arsenal Academy has for a long time provided a conveyor belt of talent for the first team.

Several former Gunners graduates are plying their trade in the Premier League and beyond.

Arsenal academy has produced players such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe over the past years.

If all goes well, the Kenyan youngster may soon become a force to reckon with in international football.

Here are photos of the upcoming Kenyan-International striker officially joining Arsenal Academy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST