Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Popular Kenyan songstress, Nadia Mukami, is off the market if her latest post is anything to go by.

The mellow-voiced songstress took to social media and gushed over her Indian boyfriend identified as Priyan.

She said their love is genuine despite their different ethnicities and wished that they had met early enough since the love she has been receiving from her Indian boyfriend is unconditional.

“Despite everything they have said about me today, you have showered me with love. I am just smiling here next to you.

“Being in the limelight, you need someone who loves you for whom you are. Someone who sees you outside the fame, money, attention, gossip, ridicule and insults.

“Someone who speaks to your soul and you are just that! I should have met you earlier to experience this kind of love but I know it’s not late.

“We are from 2 different ethnicities but our Love overcomes that,” she wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST