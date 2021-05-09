Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June, is off the market.

June got engaged to her Nigerian boyfriend, Alexander Ezenagu, in a colourful ceremony held at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen.

Renowned Nigerian businessman and politician, Osita Chidok, who was among the guests, took to his Facebook page and shared photos of the ceremony and showered praises on Ruto and his wife for the warm reception.

He said Kalenjin people of Kenya are pastoral people and have so much in common with the Igbos of Nigeria – the tribe where June’s fiancé comes from.

“I was the negotiator at the bride price settlement ceremony. We haggled, we negotiated and at the end, we agreed on how many cows would be a fair price for the hands of June,” he wrote.

He added that the Deputy President kept the ceremony simple small and family-oriented.

“His position as Deputy President was relegated as he played the role of a father. Hon Ruto and his wife Racheal were great hosts.

“I regaled them with Igbo customs, proverbs, and more. They are looking forward to visiting Ani Igbo to eat roasted yam and red oil.

“They also want to see Umuaro and Umuofia as described by Chinua Achebe. Well, I told them that visiting Obosi and Alex’s village Uli will suffice, ” he posted.

June’s soon-to-be husband Alexander Ezenagu is an assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

June represents Kenya as Charge D’Affaires in Poland.

Here photos of the colourful ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST