Friday, May 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are a happy lot following yesterday’s landmark ruling declaring the whole BBI process as illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking after the ruling, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro told President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga that their time has come and that the era of taking Kenya as private property is gone.

He also indicted the two ‘overbearing families’ for land grabbing and thinking they own Kenyans, saying they must be stopped.

“Kenya is not a private property of a few overbearing families.”

“They took our land and started thinking they own us. “

“Thank you Judiciary.”

“We cannot allow this regime to convert Kenya into a patrimonial state for self-enrichment.”

“We are Africans and Africa is our business,” Ndindi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST