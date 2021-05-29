Saturday, May 29, 2021 – Budding comedienne, Elsa Majimbo, has publicly denounced her country of birth, Kenya, and described Kenyans as bullies during an interview with an international media house.
The 19-year old internet sensation was born in Kenya and raised in South Africa.
In the interview that has rubbed Kenyans the wrong way, the journalism student stated that Kenya is a horrible place to live in, adding that she is glad she has a home in South Africa.
Elsa did not hold back in her dislike for Kenya, which she said is full of bullies and trolls.
She also claimed that she has been a victim of racial abuse in Kenya due to her dark skin.
Watch the video and reaction from some netizens below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
