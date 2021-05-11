Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has disowned the list ranking top schools in the KCSE results that were released yesterday.
In a statement, the examination body stated that the list released for top schools and which had been circulated widely on social media was fake.
KNEC further advised the public to ignore the list circulating adding that it did not commission the ranking.
“We wish to advise the public to ignore lists circulating in social media purported to be the genuine ranking of KCSE Examination results.”
“The Council has not ranked schools in the results released. All lists are therefore fake,” KNEC noted.
In the now disputed list, Kenya High School was ranked the top school with a mean score of 10.467 followed by Kapsabet Boys with 10.11.
The Ministry of Education observed that ranking individual students and schools created fierce competition which sometimes led to departure from teaching to preparation for passing examinations and cheating.
Likewise, ranking of students made the weak ones be registered in the low ranked schools further lowering their mean scores and affected promotions to senior positions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
