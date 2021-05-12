Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – The removal of former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura from the Senate following a gazette notice by Speaker Ken Lusaka due to his close ties with Deputy President William Ruto has not gone down well with the DP’s allies.

Led by former Majority Leader in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, the Ruto-allied Senators faulted Lusaka for not abiding by the standing orders.

They accused the speaker of being biased against Ruto’s sympathizers and being rough on them.

They further accused Lusaka of being the weakest link in Parliament by allowing the executive (President Uhuru Kenyatta) to use him like a robot.

“Very disappointed though not surprised by the hurried and backdated gazette notice by Lusaka removing Senator Mwaura from office.”

“Lusaka is the weakest link in Parliament.”

“The worst choice of a speaker since Independence.”

“Doesn’t abide by standing orders but only orders from above,” Murkomen stated.

Mwaura had earlier in the day received a reprieve after a Nairobi court issued an injunction that barred the order by the Political Parties Tribunal to remove him as a nominated senator and replacing him until the hearing and determination of the motion.

