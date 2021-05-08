Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Rogue Nyeri tycoon, Stephen Wang’ondu, who is accused of hiring hitmen to kill his son on New Year’s Eve, has died.

The 75-year-old businessman succumbed to Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri.

Wang’ondu contracted the deadly virus when he was remanded at King’ong’o prison a few months ago after detectives found out that he masterminded his son’s brutal killing, following months of investigation.

The tycoon’s death was confirmed by his son Mworia Wang’ondu and lawyer Mahungu Mbarire.

Wang’ondu has been battling ill health after he was released on a bond of Sh 1 Million alongside five other suspects that he hired to commit the heinous murder.

He was put on a life support machine when his health deteriorated.

According to DCI, Wang’ondu gave his driver a facilitation fee of Ksh 20,000 and asked him to gather a team of hitmen to kill his son.

The hitmen waylaid Wang’ondu’s son when he was returning home on New Year’s Eve and killed him.

The tycoon reportedly wanted to inherit his son’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST