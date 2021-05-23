Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Serial homewrecker, Karen Nyamu, is nursing heartbreak after her celebrity baby daddy Samidoh treated his wife Edday like a queen during her birthday.

Samidoh, on Saturday night, organized a surprise party for his wife as she turns a year older, earning praises from his fans.

His wife shared a short clip showing how the party went down and as soon as she posted the video, Netizens started roasting Karen Nyamu, prompting her to disable comments on all her social platforms.

After a night of heartbreak, Karen Nyamu resurfaced on social media with a motivational quote.

As seen on her social media platform, she tried to show the public that she is okay after Samidoh treated his wife like a queen.

However, this was not so convincing enough for her followers as the majority told her that they can see the bitterness in the post.

They advised her to move on and let Samidoh take care of her family.

This is how heartbroken Nyamu turned into a motivational speaker after a video of Samidoh and his wife went viral.

