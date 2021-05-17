Monday, May 17, 2021 – Outspoken Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has sensationally accused former Senate Chief Whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata of sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta from day one for the benefit of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe noted that the Jubilee Party would have gotten rid of the five renegade senators (Millicent Omanga, Falhada Iman, Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, and Mary Seneta) a long time ago were it not for a nefarious covert operation that Kang’ata carried out all in the name of saving Deputy President William Ruto.

Murathe’s recent remarks imply that Senator Irungu Kang’ata was never really part and parcel of the president’s supporters, and even his infamous letter to the president, which is said to have informed the decision to oust him as Chief Whip, was, as a matter of fact, meant to ridicule the head of state.

Murathe noted that when the party’s disciplinary council first expelled the five senators from the party and consequently made them lose their seats, that should have been the end of the matter.

But Kang’ata, using the power of his office as Chief Whip, went behind the back of the President and the Jubilee Party, writing to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that the five Ruto’s allies had been forgiven which according to Murathe was a total lie.

Murathe cited this as one major reason why getting any of the Senators expelled has been a difficult task, but that soon it would be taken care of, he assured.

