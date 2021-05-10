Monday, May 10, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has hinted at how he will vote for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill in the Senate on Tuesday.

Already, the bill has been passed by the National Assembly and it is now awaiting the approval of the Upper House to be assented by the President and then the country heads to a referendum.

Commenting on how he will vote for the bill on Monday, Kang’ata, who is one of the disciples of Deputy President William Ruto, used a cryptic message to indicate how he will vote for the bill once it lands on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

“Those asking how I will vote on BBi tomorrow and reminding me about http://numbers.read Bible Judges 6. Gideon downsized his army of 30k v 15 enemies to 300.

“He then used “shock and awe” tactics and won,” Kangata wrote on his Twitter page.

Kangata’s comments come a few days after Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of Ruto, voted Yes for the bill which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST