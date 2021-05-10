Sunday, May 10, 2021 – There was drama in Roysambu along Thika Superhighway after a middle-aged slay queen confronted a boda boda rider and accused him of stealing her iPhone 12 Pro that cost an arm and a leg.

The slay queen, who was in the company of another slay queen, caused massive chaos along a busy street in the famous estate and threatened to torch the rider’s motorbike.

While it’s not clear how the rider managed to steal the expensive iPhone whose price can buy a secondhand Mazda Demio, a video shared online shows a harsh exchange of words between the two slay queens and some riders who had come to the rescue of their colleague.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply