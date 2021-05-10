Sunday, May 10, 2021 – There was drama in Roysambu along Thika Superhighway after a middle-aged slay queen confronted a boda boda rider and accused him of stealing her iPhone 12 Pro that cost an arm and a leg.

The slay queen, who was in the company of another slay queen, caused massive chaos along a busy street in the famous estate and threatened to torch the rider’s motorbike.

While it’s not clear how the rider managed to steal the expensive iPhone whose price can buy a secondhand Mazda Demio, a video shared online shows a harsh exchange of words between the two slay queens and some riders who had come to the rescue of their colleague.

Watch the video.

