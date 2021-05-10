Monday, May 10, 2021 – Renowned music producer, Visita, who is behind some of the popular hits such as Kamua Leo, Maswali Ya Polisi, among many others, is desperately begging for help from Kenyans after he fell sick.

Visita was turned away from a local hospital for lack of money and currently, he is struggling to make ends meet.

He was forced to eat humble pie and ask for help from Kenyans.

However, Kenyans have disappointed him because so far, they have contributed only Ksh 12,000 and he needs more than Ksh 200,000.

Here’s a video of Visita desperately begging for help.

