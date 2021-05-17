Monday, May 17, 2021 – Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has reacted to last week’s High court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill as unconstitutional.

During the historic ruling, a five-Judge bench led by Justice Joel Ngugi said the process which was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta was illegal, null and void.

Reacting to the ruling on Monday, Kalonzo urged Kenyans at large to respect independent institutions and especially the office of the President.

“It is improper to see the institution of the presidency disrespected. The person holding the Office of the President, and the institution of the presidency must be accorded highest regard,” he said.

Kalonzo said while we may disagree with the Court’s ruling on the BBI he must accord the Judges the respect they deserve.

“The High Court’s decision has stopped the BBI process.

“Personally I do not agree with the judgment. But I cannot vilify the judges.

“In the all-important role of Nation-building we must exercise restraint from anything that could plunge the nation into a crisis,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST