Home Forum Kalenjin ladies are just naturally beautiful – Look at this PHOTO Kalenjin ladies are just naturally beautiful – Look at this PHOTO May 10, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sleeping with a dead body – Some of the strange rituals that RUTO’s daughter, JUNE, has to cope with after engaging an Igbo Man. The Kitengela 4 partners in crime exposed – Here’s the lady called SHAZRA, whom they used to lure male victims (PHOTOs). Kikuyu Landlord from hell leaves a couple and two daughters homeless after removing the roof and door (PHOTOs) SHOCK as thugs are caught on camera in Nairobi robbing a woman at gunpoint in front of her little daughter (VIDEO). Cars are literally swimming in Juja – UHURU got almost 100% of the votes in this area (PHOTO) Tano terror: Gatundu residents hold demos opposite UHURU’s home to protest over bad roads in the area (PHOTOs). Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow