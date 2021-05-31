Monday, May 31, 2021 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the last conversation he had with the late politician Kalembe Ndile.

Speaking at Lee Funeral home yesterday, a visibly distraught Kalonzo disclosed that he had spoken with the firebrand politicians on several occasions prior to his death.

He stated that Kalembe had called him on Saturday, 3 a.m. and he sought admission to a hospital in Nairobi.

“He informed me that they had tried getting admitted at a local hospital and was later admitted at Nairobi Hospital,” he disclosed.

Thanking the doctors for their efforts to save his life, Kalonzo affirmed that Kalembe’s death was not related to any Covid-19 complications.

“I honestly did not know that was the last time I would be speaking to him,” he added.

Following the news of Kalembe’s passing, various leaders eulogised him with President Uhuru Kenyatta describing him as a witty, determined, and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

On his part, Deputy President William described the late politician as a master of equality who set an incredible example of service to all.

Kalembe had a political career spanning 20 years having clinched the Kibwezi parliamentary seat in 2002 and later served as the assistant minister for Wildlife in President Mwai Kibaki’s cabinet.

He adopted the name “son of a squatter” which he used to relate with the people he was looking to represent in Parliament.

