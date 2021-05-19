Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies to accept defeat in the Juja parliamentary by-election and move on.

During the chaotic mini poll held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, People Empowerment Party(PEP) candidate, George Koimburi, emerged the winner with Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Waititu, coming a distant second.

Senior political leaders from Jubilee Party caused drama and chaos on Tuesday night claiming the election was rigged in favour of Koimburi.

But Kabogo, who issued a statement on Wednesday, urged the Jubilee mandarins to accept defeat and the fact that Koimburi is the new MP for Juja.

Kabogo also asked Susan to work with Koimburi in improving the lives of Juja residents.

“To Hon Susan Waititu, we mounted a spirited fight but the people of Juja decided otherwise. I urge you to unite with Hon George Koimburi to pursue the interests of the people of Juja in honor of your late husband Francis Waititu who is the former Juja MP,” Kabogo said.

Here is Kabogo’s full statement.

