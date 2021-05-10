Monday, May 10, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed the man he will support for the presidency in 2022.

Although Kabogo had earlier said that the Mt Kenya region should field a candidate in 2022, the former county boss, who was having an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, stated that he will support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

Kabogo further stated that the second in command is the only presidential candidate who is ready for the position.

“Politically speaking DP William Samoei Ruto is the only politician who is fit for the 2022 General Elections.

“And if would have been asked the person to support for Presidency, I would have suggested DP William Ruto,” Kabogo said

“I worked with DP Ruto, even before joining Politics. And he is a very smart Politician in terms of leadership and plans. I think DP Ruto is fit to succeed President Kenyatta,” Kabogo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST