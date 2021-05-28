Friday, May 28, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has urged the Mt Kenya electorate not to be divided by outside forces.

Currently, the region is divided into Mt Kenya West which comprises Central Kenya and Nakuru counties, and Mt Kenya East which comprises Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Appearing in an interview with Inooro TV on Friday morning, Kabogo said the Mt Kenya region itself has 8 million votes and that is why some dark forces want to split the votes into two.

He said that the region should be united and take advantage of its numerical strength so as to have higher bargaining power on the country’s topmost political table come 2022.

The vocal politician also revealed that he felt offended by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks when he said that the Kalenjin and the Kikuyu communities should abstain from the 2022 poll to allow other communities to lead the country.

Kabogo said Uhuru was wrong since the constitution does not bar anybody from contesting for the presidency due to his tribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST