Saturday, May 29, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

Kabogo, during an interview with one of the local dailies, said Ruto has an advantage over the other presidential candidates since he has a cult-like following in the Mt Kenya region, a region believed to be the one that will decide who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Kabogo said the Mt Kenya electorate is leaning towards Ruto because they feel that the current administration has neglected them.

The former county boss said the 2022 election will be a protest vote against Uhuru for not dishing out money to the region as they expected.

“The region has bought the narrative that it has been neglected by the current presidency.

“It might not be entirely true. But the problem with our voters is that they tend to start vowing on how to eject those they elect immediately they are declared winners,” Kabogo said.

At the same time, the Jubilee party has finally come out to openly admit that Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance wave in Mt Kenya can no longer be ignored, following the recent humiliation of the ruling party in two by-elections in the region.

Jubilee Party lost the Juja by-election to People Empowerment Party and Rurii ward to UDA.

The two parties have links to DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST