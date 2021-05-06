Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus was forced to eat humble pie after a paternity test that was ordered by the court confirmed that he is the biological father of his cousin’s 7-year-old daughter, Abby.

Kabi had earlier come out breathing fire and denied that he is the father of the said girl.

He even recorded a video in the company of his wife, Milly, lying to his fans that he was not Abby’s father.

Milly has broken the silence after her husband released a statement apologizing for being a deadbeat dad and promised to start taking care of his daughter.

Milly said everyone has a past and so, no one has the right to judge her husband.

She further promised that she will help her husband in raising Abby and promised that she will be integrated into their family.

“I understand that we all have a past and at times that past is tough and hard to understand.

“But I am also a mother and I know that every child needs love and support from the parents.

“As a mother, I will do all that is possible to assist my husband to support Abby and to make sure she becomes integrated into our family,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST