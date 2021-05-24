Monday, 24 May 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus and his wife Milly are unbowed even after a DNA test confirmed that the famous YouTuber impregnated his cousin, Shiku.

Some people expected Kabi’s wife to pack and go as soon as the DNA results were out but she has stuck with him through thick and thin.

The renowned couple has left haters scratching their heads after sharing a romantic photo.

Kabi lifted his wife like a teenage girl and spoiled her with a kiss just to make her feel special.

Married men, when is the last time you treated your wife like this?

Check out the photo.

