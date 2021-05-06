Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Renowned YouTuber and brand influencer, Kabi Wa Jesus, has finally admitted that he is the biological father of a 7-year-old girl called Abby that he sired with his cousin, Shiko, in 2013.

When the scandal exploded about three months ago, Kabi came out breathing fire and denied the child.

Shiko had accused him of abandoning the child and after she took him to court for neglecting his own flesh and blood, a paternity test was ordered.

The paternity test that he had refused to take claiming that he had no money to pay for the test has finally confirmed that he is the biological father of the girl.

He apologized for abandoning the girl and promised that he will now take full responsibility.

“Hey guys and praise Jesus. Some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby. I wish to confirm that yesterday, paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child.

“The results confirm that in 2013, which was before I got born again and married, I sired Abby.

“I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret.

“Now with the paternity results out, it’s a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future,” read a statement that he posted.

He further apologized to his fans for how he handled the whole saga.

“I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans.

“I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness.

“Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child as a father,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST