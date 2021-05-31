Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has defended the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesperson, saying he is the right choice for the region ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Nairobi, Mr Muigai accused politicians from the Mt Kenya region of dividing residents through lies and propaganda, insisting that the decision to coronate Mr. Muturi was final.

As elders from Mount Kenya, we decided on who we wanted to be the spokesperson of our community. I challenge politicians to sit and elect their own spokesperson instead of propagating lies to the public,” said Mr. Muigai.

“If someone has a different choice from the one we made, let them present their choice to the people. We are the ones with all the title deeds of Mount Kenya.

“All those from the mountain are either our children or our wives. Everyone is ours, even the politicians,” he added.

Mr. Muturi was last week named the Mt Kenya spokesman to serve as the link between the region and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a decision that drew opposition from several politicians in the region, who termed it inconsequential.

