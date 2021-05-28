Home Gossip Just like GUARDIAN ANGEL’s wife, this mama looks juicy in her 50s... Just like GUARDIAN ANGEL’s wife, this mama looks juicy in her 50s – See curves (PHOTOs) May 28, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KMTC student who has been flaunting a flashy lifestyle finally parades the face of her sponsor – Whose husband is this? Is she marking... Woman’s ‘Nyash’ leaves online hyenas panting – See how it was bouncing while she was working out (VIDEO). This little-known Kisii lady will ‘kill’ Kenyan men? Look at that voluptuous body (PHOTOs) Here’s the amount of money that cousin eater, KABI WA JESUS, wants to pay as child support for his daughter ABBY after DNA test... Remember slay queen MIRFAT MUSA who became famous by dissing broke men? – Age has caught up with her and she is now a... PHOTO of PAULINE NJOROGE’s sister TINA who is highly educated and not married – Where are the single men? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow