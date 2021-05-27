Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Kalenjin men are being trolled online after Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, walked down the aisle with her Nigerian man, Alexander Ezanagu, in a colorful wedding.

Netizens are wondering if no man from the Kalenjin community would have seduced Ruto’s well-educated daughter before Ezanagu swept her heart.

But just to refresh your memory, gospel songstress Emmy Kosgey, who is married to an aging Nigerian preacher, gave a real picture of Kalenjin men when it comes to dating during a past interview.

Emmy said most Kalenjin men are introverts and not bold enough to sweep their girls off their feet.

The renowned gospel singer said when she was single, no man from her community approached her.

“There is no Kalenjin man who came to me and told me they want to marry me.

“This is why sometimes one sees something is good but fails to speak up. An example is a pan, you feel like having it but you do not put it in action and when the pan is taken away by another person, you start questioning why,” she said.

She further disclosed most men from her community beat around the bush instead of approaching women straight.

Nigerian men are known to be romantic and few women rarely resist their sweet tongue.

