Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Last weekend, it was pomp and colour as Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June, introduced her Nigerian boyfriend, Alexander Ezanugu, to her family and officiated their union in the process.

June’s soon-to-be husband Alexandar hails from the Igbo community, a community in Nigeria that is famous for crazy rituals and traditions.

According to Igbo traditions, motherhood makes a woman fulfilled in her marriage, especially when she has a male child.

If a woman cannot bear a son, she is considered barren by her inlaws even though she might have daughters.

A male child is seen as the future to carry on the family’s legacy.

A man is allowed to marry as many wives as possible until he gets a son.

A man who dies without a son is considered worthless and his wealth is inherited by his brothers.

A man is also assessed by the number of sons he has and not his material wealth or level of education.

It’s not clear whether the Deputy President’s daughter has familiarized herself with the Igbo traditions, which are too demanding.

