Thursday, May 20, 2021 -Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Wakapee, has said she will not accept the outcome of the Tuesday by-election where People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, George Koimburi, was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Susan, widow of former MP Francis Wakapee, raised vote-rigging claims and demanded a fresh by-election.

“I’m calling for votes counting because this is really sad, especially for a woman being unfairly treated.

“Some votes were left in Jomo Kenyatta and some in Gachororo. If anything, we are calling for another by-election,” said Njeri.

On the other hand, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati insisted there was be no rigging in the by-election.

Speaking after visiting the constituency, the IEBC boss said its ballot papers were serialised and as such, they would be able to detect any foreign materials.

“Ballot papers are serialised and we know how many ballot papers were used in the whole process so anybody who thinks they can introduce foreign papers in the polling is a total waste of time,” Chebukati said.

