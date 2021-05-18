Tuesday, April 18, 2021 – An outspoken Jubilee Party Woman representative escaped death by a whisker after she tried to bribe voters in the by-election in Bonchari held on Tuesday.

Jerusha Momanyi had to scamper to the safety of her vehicle before speeding away after youths allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party began baying for her blood.

Earlier, an agent alleged to be working for the Jubilee party was arrested by police officers for claims of voter bribery.

However, the agent denied those accusations and was whisked away to a local police station for more questioning.

ODM and UDA have joined hands in castigating the ruling Jubilee Party, by accusing it of trying to manipulate the Bonchari constituency mini poll.

In Juja, incidents of voter bribery are minimal with two main candidates Susan Waititu and George Koimburi squaring it off for the lucrative position.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) called for calm and urged Kenyans to embrace peace

The Kenyan DAILY POST