Monday, May 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have lost control of the Mt Kenya region if this incident that happened in Banana town in Kiambu County on Sunday is anything to go by.

Banana is a town in the Kiambaa constituency and it is a very strategic town when it comes to winning the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election slated for July 15th, 2021.

On Sunday, Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates gathered at the popular town to sell their manifestos ahead of the by-election.

However, the residents chased away Jubilee Candidate, Kariri Njama and told him that the Kiambaa constituency is a Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold and they will support John Njuguna Wanjiku who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Njuguna was allowed to campaign in the area without any hitch and he proceeded to Kawaida shopping centre, where he met popular Kikuyu musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge, who endorsed his bid.

“UDA bado twasonga. Ni Kiambaa” Muigai wrote on his Facebook after the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST