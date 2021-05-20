Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has opened up on the humiliating defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta suffered on Tuesday during the by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward.

Speaking in the backdrop of the defeat experienced in the Juja constituency and Rurii ward, Ngunjiri criticised the president’s handlers and advisors who he says have been tarnishing his name and pushing voters away.

He said a group led by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda went to Juja and started dishing money without selling the agenda of their candidate or the President‘s agenda.

He further warned President Kenyatta that he risked leaving Kenyans divided, and especially people from the Central region if he fails to act.

“Look at what happened at your doorstep in Juja. it’s not that people don’t like you, it’s because of these brokers who are going around tarnishing your name.

“The writing is on the wall. Central Kenya people have spoken out loud and announced that they like you but politically, they dislike the people you’re working with,” Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri also pointed out how the newest political entrant, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, took on and almost beat Jubilee Party in Bonchari, noting that it was an indication that the ruling party was dead.

“Jubilee is dead and what remains to be announced is the funeral date.

“I urge Murathe, who is the self-appointed spokesperson of the party, to prepare the burial ceremony of Jubilee,” he added.

“We don’t want any more embarrassment from our president, we want to come back together and forgive one another,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST