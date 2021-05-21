Friday, May 21, 2021 – National Assembly Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Maoka Maore, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over Jubilee Party loss in the just concluded by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward.

Speaking on Friday, Maoka, who is also Igembe North MP, said the president’s overreliance on civil servants to come up with strategies in the by-elections is a political disaster and that is why Jubilee lost badly in the mini polls.

The MP said politicians are the ones that understand the feeling of the people, condemning the Bonchari by-election where Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was tasked with delivering the seat.

“Politicians understand the feelings of ordinary people. The defeat of Jubilee in Bonchari, where civil servants and a top Cabinet Secretary were at the centre of the operations, sums everything up,” Maore said.

He also urged Uhuru not to let state officers lead his party campaigns because they have no experience in political matters.

Matiang’i and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho are among state officers Uhuru used to campaign in Juja, Bonchari and Rurii ward in Nyandarua county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST