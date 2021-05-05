Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has settled on the Court of Appeal President, Justice William Okello Ouko, to replace Retired Justice Jackton Ojwang’ at the Supreme Court.

Justice Ouko was nominated to be the next Supreme Court Judge after an extensive week of interviews.

Ouko came so close to being the next Chief Justice going by the revelation of JSC Commissioner Macharia Njeru, but was beaten by Justice Martha Koome to the position.

He has now been nominated as a Judge to the Supreme Court after beating six others in the interviews that ended earlier today.

Following the nomination of the Supreme Court Judge, his name will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment.

The commission interviewed six other candidates including; Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, Justice Marete Njagi, Justice Matthews Nduma, Justice William Ouko, lawyer Alice Yano, Justice Sergon Joseph Kiplagat, and Dr. Nyaberi Lumumba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST