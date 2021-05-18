Monday, May 18, 2021 – Rogue behaviours of controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry have been exposed by a former pastor who worked in his ministry for 9 years.

According to the pastor who is identified as Caleb Kimei, Owour was involved in an illicit affair with a lady identified as Joyce Anene.

Joyce Anene, a single mother of one, was the lead worshipper at Owour’s church, and besides serving the Lord in the worship team, she satisfied the prophet’s manly needs.

Owour paid her house rent in Kariobangi South and catered for all her needs – including educating her kid.

The self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God would sneak into Joyce’s house at night in the company of his bodyguard.

When his congregants discovered their illicit affair, the rogue prophet conspired with other senior church leaders to kick her out of the church.

Owuor lies to his brainwashed congregants that the Bible prohibits prophets like him from marrying but according to well-placed sources, he preys on young single mothers who attend his church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST