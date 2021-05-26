Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has heaped praise on President Uhuru Kenyatta over his unmatched development for the last 9 years that he has been in power.

This is even as Sonko remains jobless thanks to Uhuru, who orchestrated his removal as governor for Nairobi.

Listing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the new Nairobi Green Park bus terminus, the expressway currently under construction, the renovation of the Nyayo Stadium, and the new Lamu port among others, Sonko hailed Uhuru for getting down to deliver on his promises to the utter surprise of many, especially Deputy President William Ruto, who has accused the president of abandoning his big 4 agenda for Raila Odinga’s BBI.

He said Uhuru deserves a big thumbs up for his development record, adding the president was keen on stamping an indelible legacy.

“Jokes and politics aside. It is not that I was intimidated or coerced. Truly speaking, the guy (Uhuru) is really doing a commendable Job,” said Sonko.

Just recently, Sonko appealed to the political class and other Jubilee Government critics to put aside their differences and support Uhuru for the remainder of his second presidential term.

The former Nairobi county boss had turned into a Uhuru critic after their fallout following the transfer of key functions from the county leadership to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

The fallout escalated to Sonko’s predicaments including his impeachment as the Nairobi Governor.

He has however changed tune and has of late been politically reserved, only camping on his social media pages to interact with his followers.

