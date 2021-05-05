Home Gossip JOHO’s former side-chick, BETTY KYALLO, treats men to thirst traps in the... JOHO’s former side-chick, BETTY KYALLO, treats men to thirst traps in the gym and leaves them with wild imagination (PHOTOs). May 5, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Spotted in the streets of Nairobi: This monster car left heads turning (PHOTO) Poteza kazi ujue marafiki – SHAFFIE WERU reveals how friends and colleagues deserted him after he was fired from Homeboyz. Is JOHO’s friend, OMMY DIMPOZ, behind ANERLISA and BEN POL divorce? He sets the record straight and reveals the TRUTH – LOOK! UHURU wows Tanzanians as he ‘spoils’ President SULUHU during Iftar at State House Nairobi (See PHOTOs) Imagine this is a church somewhere! – Madness? (PHOTOs) Is this the reason CHRIS KIRUBI encouraged Kenyan men to marry from Uganda? – Look at this lass from Kampala (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow