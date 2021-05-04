Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Dennis Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, has finally started an intense workout after months of being subjected to endless trolls on social media for adding too much weight.

The single mother of one, who used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights some few years back when she was calling the shots in the media industry, posted a photo in the gym flexing her muscles and captioned it, “Progress not perfection. Day 7 of the journey. I’m happy with myself”.

When Okari was wooing her, she had curves in the right places but looking at her current photos, she must put a lot of effort if she wants to get her hot body back.

