Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Governor Hassan Joho has done it yet again after he sealed a deal that will see Mombasa City become a sister city to the Tangier City of Morocco.

The partnership is a first for Mombasa with a country in the Arab region and is set to offer new possibilities to the two towns.

“The partnership takes off with immediate effect and is set to facilitate investment, technology, and skill transfer between the two cities.”

“We have agreed to prioritize tourism, blue economy, youth cultural and exchange programs as the initial sectors of engagements,” Joho revealed.

After the signing Joho was later accompanied by the Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Mombasa Chapter Mustafa Ramadhan, Mombasa Businessmen and county officials on a visit to the Tangier-Med Port for an extensive executive education tour.

Mombasa already has six other sister cities, Seattle, Long Beach and Honolulu in the United States, and Guangzhou and Fuzhou China and Durban in South Africa.

The Seattle-Mombasa Sister City Association (SMSCA) coordinates the activities between Seattle and Mombasa.

