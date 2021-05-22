Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has issued a statement defending Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju and the party’s Vice-chairman David Murathe over the ruling coalition’s dismal performance in the just concluded by-elections in Juja, Bonchari and Rurii ward.

In the three high stakes by-elections, Jubilee scored zero with People Empowerment Party(PEP) clinching Juja, Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party winning Bonchari while little known United Democratic Alliance(UDA) winning Rurii ward in Nyandarua county.

Matiang’i, Tuju, and Murathe were blamed for the losses but Joho said the three leaders should not be blamed for Jubilee’s humiliation.

Joho said it is high time the leaders stop the blame game and instead focus on how to end the COVID-19 menace and revive the economy.

“It is time for both winners and losers to end all the blame games. The grandstanding extended celebrations and lamentations and focus our energies on uniting the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic, help those in need and invest in economic revitalization and recovery” Joho said in a statement.

