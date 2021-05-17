Monday, May 17, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy Kibaki is among millions of Kenyans celebrating after the High Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill unconstitutional.

In a scathing ruling on Thursday last week, the five Judge bench led by Justice Prof. Joel Ngugi stated that the Constitutional Amendment 2020 bill popularly known as BBI was irregular, illegal, and unconstitutional.

The Judges also condemned President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for failing the integrity test.

Reacting to the ruling, Jimmy said he has noticed that Kenyans are happy and peaceful after BBI reggae was stopped by the High Court.

He also asked whether it is true whether the ‘BBI snake’ was dividing, injuring, harming, depleting, and enslaving Kenyans since they celebrated across the country after the momentous ruling.

“Have you noticed how happy and peaceful Kenyan Citizens are after #BBIJudgement?

” It’s true that BBI was dividing, injuring, harming, depleting, and enslaving Kenyans as they’ve expressed all over. Amani iwe Nanyi wakenya Wenzangu,” Jimmy wrote on his Twitter page

The Kenyan DAILY POST