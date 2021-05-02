Sunday, May 2, 2021 – The drama between renowned comedian professor Hamo and Jemutai has escalated, barely 3 days after she labeled him a deadbeat dad.

Today morning, Hamo issued a statement denying being a deadbeat dad and claimed that he has been providing for his kids.

But in a quick rejoinder, Jemutai came out guns blazing and spilled more dirt concerning their rocky relationship.

She said that the last time Hamo interacted with his kids was last year in October because most of the time, he shows up at her house drunk in the middle of the night when the kids are asleep and when he shows up, he comes empty-handed.

Jemutai further claimed that the only amount of money that she has ever received from Hamo is just a mere Ksh 9,000.

She challenged him to accept that he has failed as a father instead of trying to cleanse his name on social media.

This is what she posted.

